'Absolutely disgraceful': Nunatsiavut government member slams ferry bag check

Criticism of Labrador Marine's new bag-search policy is growing in the wake of a video of an employee of the ferry company rifling through a passenger's luggage on the dock before boarding.

The marine transport company says it's now protocol to search luggage and bags of passengers as a way to deter alcohol and non-prescription drug use on its vessels, but critics say passengers weren't informed of the new policy, and some weren't in possession of their luggage while it was being searched through.

"Before Woodward done any search at all they should have made the public aware that searching might be happening. It is absolutely disgraceful to do it in public with people watching," said Jim Lyall, ordinary member of the Nunatsiavut government for Nain, on Thursday.

A Labrador Marine employee looks through a bag of a passenger on the dock in Nain. 0:29

He said there should be staff on the ferry who can deal with intoxicated passengers or help to prevent passengers from getting intoxicated while aboard.

He agrees with Torngat Mountains MHA Lela Evans, who said Kamutik W passengers are being treated differently from passengers elsewhere in the province.

"Why pick on the communities on the coast if they don't do it anywhere else?" he said.

Mixed reactions

A resident of Nain told CBC the search makes sense to her but a better system should be implemented for checking passengers' luggage.

"I can understand why they're doing it, with people drinking on the boat and making it a bit of a challenge for tourists coming into the coast," said Crystal Allen.

Jim Lyall, Nunatsiavut government ordinary member for Nain, wants to know why baggage checks aren't happening on other ferries in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Allen noted the stop after Nain is Natuashish, which is an alcohol- and drug-free community. But Nain isn't a dry community, so those passengers who are carrying alcohol aren't breaking any rules.

"I could understand if it's people who are going to Natuashish, maybe their bags get checked. And then the other people who are going to other communities, that they let them pass."

But if the goal is simply to control on-board consumption of alcohol and drugs, then particular residents shouldn't be singled out, she said.

"If they're trying to control the alcohol on the boat then it should be for everybody," she said.

CBC News contacted Service NL for comment but has yet to receive a response.

