Internet problem resolved, says Haggie, but Nain parents remain concerned over kids' education

Parents say the internet at Jens Haven Memorial School in Nain isn't adequate to allow students to log into required online classes. (Hamlin Lampe/Jens Haven Memorial School)

A student and parents in Nain who are concerned about the effect of poor internet access on classes say a "Band-Aid" fix by the education minister isn't enough.

Tracy Denniston says her son, an honour roll student in Grade 12 at Jens Haven Memorial School, might have to drop out of the academic stream and take general studies courses instead because of problems with online academic courses.

"We've been having some difficulty with his school classes this year because this is the first year that he has been in a CDLI program," she said, referencing the provincial Centre for Distance Learning and Innovation program.

"He's coming home every day with complaints of not being able to get online because the internet is so slow."

On Wednesday morning, Education Minister John Haggie defended the CDLI program, claiming the system is "praised across Canada for its ability to deliver."

John Haggie also said the school district contacted its internet service provider and upgraded its service on Tuesday. He did not provide details on how the internet was upgraded or why it wasn't done before this week.

Education Minister John Haggie says the internet problem has been resolved. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

On Tuesday afternoon, Haggie said, students were logged in on 10 separate computers into CDLI "working perfectly."

"The bandwidth there may no longer be a problem and the service provider and the school district will monitor that over the next few days to make sure it's a sustained improvement," he said.

That's not enough, says a student and two parents. The grades 4-12 school is also short on teachers, which is driving the need for online learning. Denniston wants the CDLI program removed entirely and more teachers hired so students can return to in-person academic classes.

From left: Brent, Tristan and Tracy Denniston. Tracy Denniston said her son Tristan needs in-person learning to return to the Nain school or he'll have to drop out of the academic stream. (Submitted by Tracy Denniston )

Denniston said her son's teachers are also teaching grades 7 to 9 because there those positions are vacant. She said the district needs to hire more staff so no classroom suffers.

"It seems like what he's trying to do is just give a Band-Aid solution," Denniston said. "If they gave the teachers back, all the ones that were missing out of the school, then our academic streams go back to regular programming, which is what I want."

Grade 11 student frustrated and stressed

Kaysha Hay-Jenkins, 16, an honour roll student who needs to take CDLI courses, says she's having to do all her assignments by herself without the help she needs. She's feeling "very frustrated and stressed," she said.

Hay-Jenkins said the school needs more teachers so students can return to in-person learning.

"It's easier to focus because you have those set of eyes watching and seeing if you're confused or seeing if you need help and having them show you what to do," she said. "We just need our teachers back."

Kaysha Hay-Jenkins and her mother Wilma Hay-Jenkins say in-person learning needs to return to Jens Haven, and for that to happen, more teachers need to be hired. (Submitted by Wilma Hay-Jenkins)

If the only think fixed is better internet for the CDLI program, Denniston said, her Grade 12 son will still need to drop out of the academic program and potentially add an extra year to his schooling.

Hiring teachers for rural areas of the province is a problem that remains, said Haggie.

He said several teachers had accepted contracts to work in Nain but took positions elsewhere. Another resigned about six weeks into their contract.

"Yesterday I signed off an authorization for a substitute for all grades for Nain and with any luck that individual will be there as early as next week," he said.

"We're only short one high school teacher in Nain."

Hay-Jenkins's mother, Wilma Hay-Jenkins, said Haggie's response only raises more questions. She said multiple positions are open at the school and the internet issue should have been fixed at the beginning of the year.

"Keeping them in that CDLI program, it seems as if their future has been robbed," Wilma said.

