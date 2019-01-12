3 separate drunk driving incidents in a just a few hours in Nain, say police

In just a few hours, police suspended the licences of three men for drunk driving in three separate incidents in Nain on Monday.

And two of those men blew nearly three times the legal limit for alcohol, according to a press release Tuesday from the town's RCMP detachment.

Police say the first man, a 60-year-old from Natuashish, was arrested after he rode a snowmobile to a home in the community and then refused to leave. His breath samples had nearly three times the legal alcohol limit, police said.

About an hour later, police got a call about an intoxicated man trying to start a snowmobile. The 34-year-old man from Nain refused to provide a breath sample and was charged with impaired driving.

Shortly after that, police got calls about a suspected drunk driver. A 63-year-old man from Nain was subsequently charged with impaired driving after he also blew nearly three times the legal limit in a breath test.

Police suspended the licences of all three men. They were all released and will appear in court at a later date.

