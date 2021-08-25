As Nain turns 250, a lifelong resident mulls over the past and looks to the future

The Nain Moravian Church was established in 1771, the same year the settlement of Nain was established. (Regan Burden/CBC)

As the settlement of Nain celebrates its 250th anniversary, people in the community are looking back to how life has changed and how it will impact the future.

Nain was settled by the Moravians on Aug. 13, 1771. The community originally served as a trading base for trappers, hunters and fishermen on Labrador's north coast.

The settlement is considered to be among the oldest permanent Inuit settlements in Canada and was officially incorporated as a town in 1970.

Sam Dicker, who has lived in Nain his entire life, says he's seen many changes in the last 67 years.

Sam Dicker, who has lived in Nain his entire life, has seen a lot of change in the community over the years. (Submitted by Joan Dicker)

He's witnessed the introduction of television and a shift from from primarily living off the land to buying food from grocery stores. One change, he said, particularly sticks out — the transition from dog teams to snowmobiles in the winter.

"You'd use dogs for everything, for hauling wood, to get your sealing and hunting," Dicker said this week.

"You never broke down. The dogs would always take you home."

He's also seen relationships between young people and elders change — and not always for the better.

Dicker wishes more of the region's young people would be willing to spend time with seniors, helping them through the days as they did in the past.

"I had to fetch water, chop wood…. We'd go help them out every day. You don't see that nowadays," he said.