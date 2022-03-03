N.L's fuel price roller coaster ride continues with Saturday increase

Gas prices are once again on the move in Newfoundland and Labrador, up 8.3 cents per litre Saturday morning. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Fuel prices are fluctuating for the third consecutive day in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The maximum price of gasoline is up 8.3 cents per litre Saturday morning, according to the Public Utilities Board, putting the price of a litre of self-serve unleaded fuel at $1.874 on the Avalon Peninsula.

The increases bring varying prices across the province. The new maximum price in central Newfoundland sits at $1.899, while drivers in Deer Lake and Corner Brook will see a price of $1.881 per litre at the pumps.

Prices in central Labrador remain at $1.596, while western Labrador moves to $1.94 per litre. Ramea continues to see the most expensive fuel prices in the province at $1.998 per litre.

Saturday's change to prices is the third since Thursday. Prices dropped on both Thursday and Friday by a total of about 14 cents per litre before Saturday's increase.

The change is due to a "significant upward shift in the benchmarks used by the Board to set maximum prices of regulated petroleum products," according to a news release.

The price of all other fuels is also up — with the exception of propane, which will see no change.

Diesel fuel sees the largest increase, up 13.5 cents per litre. Furnace oil is up 10.46 cents per litre. Stove oil prices are also up just under 13 cents per litre on the island and 11.33 cents in Labrador.