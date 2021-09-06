N.L. reports 15 new COVID-19 cases as cluster in Labrador-Grenfell region emerges

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. (Paul Daly/Canadian Press)

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, along with the emergence of a cluster in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region.

According to a news release issued just before 5:00 p.m. NT, there are eight new confirmed cases in the Eastern Health region, three in the Western Health region, one in the Central Health region and three in Labrador-Grenfell Health region.

Six of the cases in the Eastern Health region are related to either domestic or international travel. One case is a close contact of a previous case, while another is under investigation.

Two of the three cases in the Western Health region are close contacts of previous cases, while the third case is under investigation.

Two cases in the Labrador-Grenfell region are under investigation, along with a case in the Central Health region.

The third reported case in the Labrador-Grenfell region is a close contact of a previous case.

There are also seven presumptive positive cases in the Labrador-Grenfell region.

The new numbers bring the total active cases in the province to 33. 11 new recoveries have been reported since the last COVID-19 update.

One person is now in hospital due to COVID-19.

A total of 275,924 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the province, an increase of 2,094 Friday.

Public Health is also advising about a cluster of COVID-19 cases emerging in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region. The investigation involves a large number of contacts, according to the release.

Out of an abundance of caution, health officials are also recommending the delayed opening of three schools in the Roddickton area of Newfoundland to allow time for contact tracing. This includes Cloud River Academy in Roddickton, H.G. Fillier Academy in Englee and Mary Simms All Grade in Main Brook.

In a statement to CBC News Monday night, the Newfoundland and and Labrador English School District says it will follow public health's recommendation to delay opening at the three schools, and that families and staff have been notified. The board says no other schools in the area are affected at this time.

Investigations into two previously known clusters in the Eastern and Western Health regions remain ongoing. There are five and seven cases connected to each cluster respectively.

Due to the increase in cases and contacts, COVID-19 testing will continue in the Roddickton-Bide Arm area at the White Bay Central Health Centre on Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

No appointment is necessary, and anyone experiencing even one symptom of COVID-19 should be tested, according to Public Health.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, along with Health Minister John Haggie and Premier Andrew Furey, will speak to the public during a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. NT.

Exposure notices

Public Health also issued several notices about potential COVID-19 exposure across the province. Anyone who visited the following locations on the listed dates and times should arrange for a COVID-19 test.

Eastern Health region:

Tiny's Bar and Grill, 1378 Topsail Road, Paradise on Aug. 30 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Donovan's Irving Big Stop, 65 Clyde Avenue, Mount Pearl on Sept. 2 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

A&W, 1448 Topsail Road, Paradise on Sept. 3 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This does not apply to people who only used the drive-thru.

Western Health Region:

River's End Motel, 2 North Shore Highway, Corner Brook on Aug. 20.

Quality Inn, 64 Maple Valley Road, Corner Brook on Aug. 20 to Aug. 22.

Pizza Delight, 24 Murphy Square, Corner Brook on Aug. 20 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Walmart, 16 Murphy Square, Corner Brook on Aug. 20 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Aug. 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and Aug. 21 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Samuel & Company, 44 Maple Valley Road, Corner Brook Plaza on Aug. 20 from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. and Aug. 21 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Reitmans, 44 Maple Valley Road, Corner Brook Plaza on Aug. 20 from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m.

Bell Aliant, 44 Maple Valley Road, Corner Brook Plaza on Aug. 20 from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m

Tim Hortons, 28 Murphy Square, Corner Brook on Aug. 21 from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. and Aug. 22 from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. This does not apply to people who only used the drive-thru.

McDonald's, 16 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, on Aug. 21 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. This does not apply to people who only used the drive-thru.

Winners, 35 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook on Aug. 21 from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. and Aug. 31 from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Canadian Tire Gas Bar, 4 Murphy Square, Corner Brook on Aug. 21 from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m.

Canadian Tire, 4 Murphy Square, Corner Brook on Aug. 21 from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m.

Kent Building Supplies, 37 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook on Aug. 21 from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m.

Jiwen Garden, 82 West Street, Corner Brook on Aug. 21 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m

Humber Nurseries Ltd., 137 West Valley Road, Corner Brook on Aug. 22 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Deer Lake Irving Big Stop, 62 Trans-Canada Highway on Aug. 22 from 3:00 to 3:15 p.m.

Mary Brown's, 60 Trans-Canada Highway, Deer Lake on Aug. 22 from 3:15 to 3:30 p.m

Gros Morne Gas Bar, 1A-B Viking Trail, St Paul's on Aug. 22 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Dollarama, 24 Commerce Street, Deer Lake on Aug. 31 from 4:00 to 4:30 p.m.