N.L. English School District suspends busing to 20 Northeast Avalon schools

N.L. English School district is suspending Gladney's Bus Services over "safety concerns." (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District has suspended student transportation services provided by Gladney's Bus Service as the result of safety concerns for students.

In a Saturday press release, the school district says it does not take the action lightly, but it no longer has confidence in the busing service.

"Following a review of information available, the District could no longer permit the continuation of busing services without confidence it is being provided in a safe manner for students," the district said.

There are 20 schools impacted in this process, which includes some alternate transportation services.

The District said they are aiming to have bus services for those schools in place again by Monday, February 20. But, for the time being, families of affected students are being asked to make their own arrangements for transportation to and from schools.

The effected schools and routes are as follows:

Beachy Cove Elementary: All routes

Beaconsfield Junior High: All routes

Brookside Intermediate: All routes

Elizabeth Park Elementary: All routes

Hazelwood Elementary: All routes

Holy Cross Elementary: All routes

Holy Spirit High: All routes

Mary Queen of the World Elementary: Route 22-044-1

Mount Pearl Intermediate: Route 22-044-3

Mount Pearl Senior High: Route 22-044-3

O'Donel High School: Route 22-044-4

Paradise Intermediate: All routes

St. Peter's Primary: Route 22-044-2 and Route 22-044-4

St. Peter's Junior High: Route 22-044

Topsail Elementary: All routes

Villa Nova Junior High: All routes

As well, Gladney's alternate transportation contracts are for Cape St. Francis Elementary, Holy Trinity Elementary, Holy Trinity High, Juniper Ridge Intermediate.

The district said bus service may be implemented earlier than February 20 for some schools.

The statement offered no further details on the nature of the safety concerns.

"The district sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience this will cause many families, students and schools. However, the organization has been left with no alternative but to take these steps in order to maintain student safety."

CBC News has requested interviews with both the English school district and Gladney's.

