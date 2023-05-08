N.L. smart thermostat manufacturer acquires California company

St. John's-based Mysa announced Monday that it acquired a California company that specializes in making smart thermostats for commercial spaces.

The move to buy Zen Ecosystems's intellectual property is the company's first acquisition.

Mysa CEO and co-founder Josh Green says the purchase means the N.L. tech company can expand its offerings from homes to small- and medium-sized businesses.

"I think we'll look back at it as a pretty big inflection point for our company," Green said.

Mysa, the brainchild of Green and co-founder Zach Green, started in 2016, marketing its product to consumers concerned about energy efficiency.

Zen Ecosystems, according to Green, caught the company's eye due to its proprietary web application.

The two sides met in December and closed the deal for the acquisition earlier this year.

"That will now allow Mysa to enter selling our thermostats to businesses," said Green, speaking to CBC News from the company's head office.

St. John's tech company Mysa looking to making businesses more energy efficient Duration 2:08 Mysa acquired U.S.-based Zen Ecosystems and calls on any N.L. business to reach out to work with them

The deal means Mysa can expand into more homes throughout North America, but Green says he's keen to use Zen Ecosystems's already established platform, ZenHQ, to go after commercial clients.

"Small- and medium-sized businesses represent over 40 per cent of our greenhouse gas emissions," Green said. "90 per cent of those businesses don't have a way [of] managing their energy consumption and controlling their heating and cooling. It's a huge unsolved problem."

The acquisition will allow Mysa to start working with businesses across North America, but Green says he wants to see clients at home first.

"A big piece of today is a call to action to Newfoundland and Labrador-based businesses, that if you want to get access to this technology sooner, we'd love to bring you on as partners," Green said

By acquiring the intellectual property from Califronia company Zen Ecosystems, Mysa can now move from outfitting homes to businesses. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Right now there is no growth planned for extra staff at Mysa to handle the new product.

Green said it would probably take about six months to a year before the company begins working with businesses hands on.

Currently the company can handle homes with as many as eight to 10 thermostats. When dealing with commercial clients, that number jumps to triple and quadruple digits.

"The new software platform that we've bought has been tailor-made for businesses that have hundreds and thousands of thermostats," Green said.

"Making sure that they're on an energy-saving schedule, they're detecting energy wastage when possible — just bringing that to a larger scale, and that's really what this acquisition is going to allow us to do."

