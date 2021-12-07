Food is getting more expensive and this fixed-income earner is feeling it

Food prices are on the rise, but Myrtle Mitchell's monthly old age security cheque isn't changing.

For Mitchell, 68, her fixed income means compromising on food choices and finding ways to stretch her grocery budget.

Since the January 2020 storm known as Snowmageddon, and over the course of the pandemic, "the prices are gone, like, almost double," she said, when asked about what she's seeing in the supermarket.

In the video above, Mitchell goes over her grocery bill and explains her experience navigating the food aisles of St. John's on a fixed income.

