Nfld. & Labrador·Video

Food is getting more expensive and this fixed-income earner is feeling it

Food prices are on the rise, but Myrtle Mitchell’s monthly old age security cheque isn’t changing. 

Myrtle Mitchell of St. John's says some prices have almost doubled during the pandemic

Rising food costs on a fixed income

2 days ago
Duration 2:44
Once she pays her bills, Myrtle Mitchell takes what’s left and divides it by four to determine how much she can spend each week on food. She’s watching groceries get more expensive and on a fixed income, that’s troublesome. 2:44

For Mitchell, 68, her fixed income means compromising on food choices and finding ways to stretch her grocery budget. 

Since the January 2020 storm known as Snowmageddon, and over the course of the pandemic, "the prices are gone, like, almost double," she said, when asked about what she's seeing in the supermarket. 

In the video above, Mitchell goes over her grocery bill and explains her experience navigating the food aisles of St. John's on a fixed income. 

