MV Veteran out of service for one month for repairs, annual inspection

The troubled MV Veteran is out of service again, this time for $1 million worth of work that includes thruster and ramp repairs, plus an annual inspection and general maintenance.

According to the Department of Transportation and Works, the Veteran went into drydock in St. John's on Nov. 5.

Department officials say the work is expected to be finished in early December.

In the interim, the MV Legionnaire has been shifted to handle the Fogo Island-Change Islands–Farewell route.

Meanwhile, the MV Beaumont Hamel and MV Flanders are filling in for Legionnaire, providing service to Bell Island.

It's not clear how much of that projected $1 million in spending is for repairs and how much is for general maintenance, which includes things like hull cleaning and painting.

Officials in the transportation department were working to provide that breakdown Friday afternoon.

This is the latest in a series of problems to afflict the Veteran.

This summer, CBC News reported that the province spent more than $2.3 million on emergency repairs for the Veteran over a period of less than two years beginning in the fall of 2017, when the ship's warranty expired.

Another $481,099 worth of tax dollars was funnelled into regular maintenance for the Veteran over the same time period.

The $50-million vessel was built at a shipyard in Romania and delivered to the province in 2015.