No plans to ask Justin Trudeau about Muskrat 'mortgage' during PM's visit: Coady
Trudeau is expected to be in St. John's Thursday evening and into Friday
The province's natural resources minister says she won't be discussing Muskrat Falls money with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when he's in St. John's Thursday.
"I have no plans at this moment to speak to the Prime Minister about this issue," she told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.
"Certainly he's coming in town to visit with local Members of Parliament. I probably will see him in the course of the day, as will many people in the city of St. John's. But you can be sure that we have ongoing discussions with Ottawa on a number of issues."
On Tuesday, the Public Utilities Board released an interim report confirming that power rates will indeed double by 2021 unless action is taken.
The board's recommendations include widespread adoption of electric cars to increase electricity demand, fat-cutting at Nalcor and re-negotiating the terms of the Muskrat Falls loan from Ottawa.
"Of course there will be a discussion with the federal government around managing this mortgage," Coady said, adding that government will discuss the terms with the federal government "just as with your personal mortgage you would talk to your banker."
That discussion just won't happen during Trudeau's visit this week, she said.
The Prime Minister is expected to be in St. John's Thursday night and into Friday.
With files from the St. John's Morning Show
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.