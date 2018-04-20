'Treated like thieves': Astaldi manager gives emotional testimony at inquiry

Taking the stand at the Muskrat Falls inquiry Thursday, an Astaldi executive described his experience as the Italian company struggled to complete a project that was billions of dollars over budget and years behind schedule.

Don Delarosbil was project manager for Astaldi at the time, and said he had made personal commitments to the hundreds of workers he'd hired.

Nalcor dismissed the contractor and ordered workers off the site last fall.

"Imagine you're sitting there, and you kind of give it all you got," a tearful Delarosbil testified, recalling his attempt to persuade Nalcor executives to change their minds.

"Then you have to tell 600 people they don't have a job tomorrow."

The inquiry commission's co-counsel, Barry Learmouth, asked Delarosbil to read aloud an email to Nalcor officials from Oct. 25, 2018.

"All of us have made personal sacrifices to build Muskrat Falls," Delarosbil read. "All of us are proud of what we've accomplished and want a chance to finish what we started. Please do the right thing and set up a meeting of decision makers immediately to develop a best-for-all approach to completing the work."

That email never received a response, he said.

Astaldi project manager Don Delarosbil testified that Muskrat Falls was a complex build, and said he was proud of the work he'd done. (Muskrat Falls Inquiry)

Axing the $1.1-billion contract to build the powerhouse and other concrete structures — five years after it was signed — was "kind of cruel, from my point of view," he told the commission.

"You have to call [workers] at home, say their job is not there anymore ... [they] have a couple days to get off the site. You're treated like thieves, almost."

Delarosbil said many of the workers had been seeking other jobs before Nalcor pulled the contract. With less than a year left, he testified they knew their time with Astaldi was drawing to a close.

"I was convincing them to stay until the end and complete what they started," he said. "I was guaranteeing them employment until the end of the job."

Nalcor relationship wilted

On Wednesday, another Astaldi executive described a relationship with Nalcor that was fraught with delays as he was pressed on why the company would sign a contract knowing it contained completion targets they couldn't reach.

As the delays snowballed and the relationship with Nalcor deteriorated, Astaldi began demanding more money from the Crown corporation.

A short while later, Nalcor issued a stop-work order and brought in Pennecon to finish the job.

"What can I tell you? First time in my life, I've never been through this. Never happened to me," Delarosbil said, still in distress during questioning.

"I apologize if it's emotional, but it is."

The inquiry continues Friday in St. John's.

