Stop-work orders issued to Muskrat Falls powerhouse contractors

Two stop-work orders have been issued to two contractors working at the Muskrat Falls powerhouse.

Nalcor Energy posted on its website Thursday that the Crown corporation initiated a "safety stand down" at the hydroelectric project. Workers were sent home on Sunday afternoon and workers for the night shift went to work as normal.

"This means that some of the work happening within the powerhouse has temporarily stopped while safety reviews are completed," the statement said.

In a separate statement posted on its Facebook page Monday late afternoon, Nalcor said Occupational Health and Safety issued the stop-work orders.

"Work continues in some areas of the powerhouse and in all other areas of the work site."

It's not immediately clear what prompted the move by Nalcor, but it involved turbines and generators.

However, the statement said the areas within the powerhouse are changing from non-energized to energized work environments, which "requires diligence by all contractors and workers to ensure safety is always top of mind."

Nalcor said it is working with contractors and the regulator to resume operations, adding it will provide an update once everything is back up and running.

