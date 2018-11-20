Legal fight ensnares 121 Muskrat Falls managers still waiting on wages

The 122 non-unionized workers that Premier Dwight Ball promised to help get their pay squared away are still waiting for wages owed — and it's gotten more complicated as to when that money will come.

There is a court injunction in place, launched by Astaldi — the megaproject's main contractor — in the last couple of days, Ball said in the House of Assembly on Tuesday.

"This has really prevented the flow of money," he said during Question Period.

Nalcor has now filed an appeal to have the injunction overturned.

"My understanding now is, as early as next Tuesday, there will be an arbitration that would allow some of the transfer of these funds," Ball said.

Nalcor Energy issued a stop-work order to Astaldi, in late October, after concerns the company would not be able to make payroll. Workers were then sent home.

Waiting game for workers

The pay issue with the non-unionized employees was first raised Nov. 8, when Ball said he was talking with Nalcor CEO Stan Marshall to help the workers get paid.

"Just like we did with the unionized workers that were affiliated with Trades NL, we worked out a solution with Nalcor to actually facilitate the payment to those workers," Ball said at the time.

"And now we're working with a solution with Nalcor to actually make sure that those workers would get the payment that they deserve as well."

Astaldi workers collect their things off a Muskrat Falls shuttle bus after the company was told to stop work on Oct. 19. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

On Nov. 13, Ed Knox, who worked with the company as a quality manager on the hydroelectric project for six years, said the 120 employees were still waiting for a solution.

"We've just been totally abandoned," he said at the time.

Earlier this month, Ball also referenced the bonds and sureties in place to address this kind of situation.

But, on Tuesday, Opposition House Leader Keith Hutchings pointed out those are not available.

"So my understanding is the court injunction now freezes the bonds and securities that would allow payment to the workers," Hutchings said.

"Why wasn't action taken prior to this?"

Dwight Ball said pay for the affected workers was held up by legal proceedings. (CBC)

Ball replied that the information was not readily available.

"We're concerned about this as well," he said.

"Managers now who find themselves waiting for the salaries and pay for the days they have worked. But really, this is caught up in the legal proceedings right now."

With files from Sarah Smellie