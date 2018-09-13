Man arrested for mischief after entering Muskrat Falls site without permission

A 29-year-old man was arrested for mischief following an incident at Muskrat Falls construction site on Nov. 21.

"An individual who works for a contractor at the Muskrat Falls site entered the worksite without permission and gained access to a piece of equipment," a spokesperson with Nalcor said, in an email.

Police were called and they removed the person from the worksite, said Nalcor, with an investigation into the incident now underway.

RCMP have not named the man, as the charge has not yet been sworn before the court.

His court appearance is scheduled for February.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador