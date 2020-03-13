They're named and blamed in the Muskrat Falls inquiry report. What happened to them?

In his 1,100-page report, Justice Richard Leblanc named names. The report outlines not just where things went wrong, but who was wrong.

It's now up to the police to review, and Department of Justice and Public Safety officials will decide whether to go after anyone civilly.

Government is still reviewing the report, others, like Liberal leadership candidate John Abbott and PC Leader Ches Crosbie, have said those responsible should lose their jobs.

Here are the key players and what Leblanc wrote in his report about their involvement.

Danny Williams

Role in Muskrat Falls: Premier

What the report says: "He faulted the Project's critics for the loss of confidence that is now prevalent in the province. It is clear to me, however, that it is not those critics or the people with negative views about the Project who are to blame for this loss of confidence. Rather, it is the Province's current financial position and the loss of opportunities, both of which have been caused by the need to pay for the Muskrat Falls Project on the terms negotiated. That is what has caused many residents of this province to become concerned about the future."

Where he is now: Left politics in 2010, before Muskrat Falls was sanctioned. He went on to develop Galway land development in St. John's.

Ed Martin

Role: CEO of Nalcor Energy

Report says: "It is clear that Edmund Martin had a duty to fully, frankly and accurately disclose to the board all relevant information on the cost estimates, schedule, risk and contingencies before the board of directors considered the project's sanction, as well as thereafter. Edmund Martin failed to discharge this duty. The high level of trust and reliance that the Nalcor board placed on Nalcor's executive, and particularly Edmund Martin, was a mistake."

Where is he now: He was fired, without cause, in 2016, receiving a $6-million payout.

Gilbert Bennett

Role: Vice-president, Lower Churchill Project

Report says: "Edmund Martin, Gilbert Bennett and the [project management team] frequently took unprincipled steps to help secure project sanction. They concealed information that would undermine the business case reported to the public, to (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador) and to Nalcor's board of directors."

Where is he now: He still works at Nalcor as the executive vice president of power development.

Charles Bown

Role: Deputy minister of the Department of Natural Resources

Report says: "Mr. Bown was [the government of Newfoundland and Labrador's] point person and conduit for information from Nalcor on the project. It is likely that he, too, was aware of an increase in the cost estimate of the project before financial close but he failed to take any steps to advise the minister of natural resources and the premier. His failure to report this information to his minister is inexcusable."

Where is he now: Still works in government as the deputy minister of tourism, culture, industry and innovation.

Donna Brewer

Role: Deputy minister of finance

Report says: "Donna Brewer and Paul Myrden were unable to provide any plausible or convincing explanation for why they did not ensure that Finance Minister Thomas Marshall was informed of the $300 million increase in the Project's capital cost before Financial Close. Ms. Brewer was the deputy minister of finance and she failed in her duty to keep the minister up to date on this important information."

Where is she now: Retired from government.

