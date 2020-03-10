Muskrat Falls report referred to police, Justice for further investigation

The scathing Muskrat Falls report released Tuesday afternoon is being referred to the RCMP and the Newfoundland and Labrador Justice Department for further investigation and possible civil litigation.

Premier Dwight Ball made the comments at the beginning of a news conference Tuesday afternoon, when the report, titled Muskrat Falls: A Misguided Project, was released at 1 p.m.

When asked why it was decided to send the report to police, Ball said they "felt right now to leave no stone unturned."

"I am saddened for what has been revealed. It's disappointing," said Ball.

In the 1,000-page report, Commissioner Richard LeBlanc takes aim at Ed Martin, former Nalcor CEO, and says Martin "took advantage of political bias and unrealistic optimism," and that Nalcor operated with a culture of "we know best."

The report states there was a huge difference between the actual and estimated cost, from $7.4 billion to $12.7 billion, because Nalcor "understated and withheld financial information" from the province.

Justice Richard LeBlanc was the commissioner of the Muskrat Falls inquiry. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

It said cost estimates were affected by "optimism bias, strategic misrepresentation and political bias."

The report contains 76 findings and 17 recommendations and LeBlanc wants those recommendations put in place within the next six months.

One of those is that government not proceed with a project valued at more than $50 million without a comprehensive independent review.

'Unreasonable' removal of PUB

In the report, LeBlanc said it was "unjustified and unreasonable" that the Public Utilities Board was removed from providing oversight of the Muskrat Falls project.

The report is highly critical of Nalcor, the public service, and the government. (Marie-Isabelle Rochon/CBC)

If the province's utility regulator had been involved, there is a "good chance we wouldn't be here today," said Ball.

LeBlanc said the government was not fully informed of the risks by Nalcor, nor did the government provide proper oversight.

Months of testimony

The inquiry began on Sept. 17, 2018, and heard from dozens of witnesses throughout three phases of testimony. The title of the report gives a taste of what Leblanc heard during the inquiry — how the hydroelectric project ballooned in cost with unchecked oilmen at the helm.

The inquiry was at times combative, with the finest example being a heated exchange between LeBlanc — normally a family, criminal and civil court judge — and Martin.

Former Nalcor Energy CEO Ed Martin had several heated days of testimony and cross-examination at the Muskrat Falls inquiry in June. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

The report was supposed to be released by Dec. 31, 2019, but LeBlanc asked for an additional three months to sift through thousands of exhibits and compile his findings.

Nobody from the Muskrat Falls Commission, including lawyers Barry Learmonth and Irene Muzychka, will be speaking Tuesday.

CBC asked Martin, before the report was released, to speak about the report on Tuesday. He said he hadn't received a copy yet.

The premier said Martin, "like the public," could now read the report and draw his own conclusions.

In a departure from usual protocol for the release of major reports, there was no technical briefing before the news conference, meaning reporters had no time to review the report before speaking with Ball and Coady.

