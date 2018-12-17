Kathy Dunderdale taking the stand at Muskrat Falls inquiry

The premier who was in power when the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric development was granted final approval is scheduled to testify at the public inquiry Monday.

Kathy Dunderdale took over for Danny Williams as premier when he stepped down in 2010. Two years later, she announced the official sanctioning of Muskrat Falls during a ceremony at Confederation Building in St. John's.

"Today, history is being made," she said at the time. "As we — together with our partners in Nova Scotia and the Innu Nation — set in motion a project whose impact will be felt for generations."

Dunderdale's testimony at the inquiry begins exactly six years after the sanctioning took place.

She is expected to be on the witness stand for four days, before the inquiry takes a break until the new year.

