Independent inquiry into Muskrat Falls begins today

A public probe into the controversial $12.7-billion Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project begins today in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

The independent inquiry will be led by provincial Supreme Court Justice Richard LeBlanc, and will scrutinize the project's sanctioning process as well as its significant cost overruns and delays.

The commissioner for the Muskrat Falls public inquiry is Justice Richard LeBlanc. He spent a few moments with the media Tuesday, but said he won't be doing interviews. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

The inquiry will also look at whether the provincial government at the time was justified in excluding the project from oversight by the Public Utilities Board.

The first phase will focus on the period before Muskrat Falls was officially sanctioned in late 2012. It's expected to conclude in December.

The inquiry opens today with remarks from Justice LeBlanc and testimony from Bent Flyvbjerg, an Oxford University economist who specializes in megaproject management.

The initial witnesses will look at the history of cost overruns on major projects, the history of the Churchill River and the river's links to Indigenous groups in Quebec and Labrador.

Nalcor CEO Stan Marshall will be among the first to testify, while accounting firm Grant Thornton is expected to release a forensic and investigative audit of the decision to sanction Muskrat Falls.

Former PC premiers Kathy Dunderdale and Danny Williams are also expected to testify.

'Proof of the pudding will be in the eating'

Williams led the charge to approve Muskrat Falls when he was premier, though it was sanctioned shortly after he left politics and Kathy Dunderdale took his place.

He has since come under fire for championing the project, with former premier Roger Grimes saying its growing price tag is the "price of pride."

Williams, however, stands by the project.

"It's a multigenerational project," he told CBC News. "You have to look at this over 10, 20, 50 and maybe 100 years. That may sound crazy and unrealistic, but that's what these projects are."

"I look at the end game, and I won't be around to see it, but hopefully the proof of the pudding will be in the eating."

Former premier Danny Williams will testify at the independent Muskrat Falls inquiry. (CBC)

He said he still would have fought for the project even if he had known, at the time he was fighting for it, that the cost of the project would double.

"At the end of the day, that asset will be worth more than what it cost," he said.

"Yes, there is some short-term pain, I acknowledge that, but that can be mitigated and the mechanisms are there to do that."

Williams said he welcomes the inquiry "with open arms."

"I'm hoping that inquiry will get a chance for people like me to get out and lay out the facts and say, 'Here's where it is and here's where it's going and here's where it's going to be.'"

With files from Chris O'Neill-Yates

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador