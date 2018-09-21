Muskrat Falls audit says costs estimates for project may have been underestimated

A forensic and investigative audit of Muskrat Falls found that Nalcor Energy may have underestimated the cost of the project, according to a report released to the ongoing inquiry into the megaproject.

What's more, "potential misstatements" by Nalcor may have resulted in the Muskrat Falls option, also known as the interconnected island option, no longer being considered the least-cost option at the time of sanctioning, auditors found.

The eye-opening audit prepared by accounting firm Grant Thornton was released Friday morning to the inquiry examining the controversial hydroelectric project.

Construction costs have soared by more than $4 billion since Muskrat Falls was sanctioned by the then-Progressive Conservative government in 2012.

The audit also found Nalcor may have overstated the cost of the so-called isolated island option, which included a combination of hydro, thermal, wind and other power generation possibilities.

Grant Thornton also said Nalcor "inappropriately' eliminated the option of importing power from Hydro-Quebec, or deferring the development of the Lower Churchill, until power was available from the Upper Churchill in 2041.

"Further analysis of these options may have led to a different decision," the audit read.

Probability factor questioned

One of the areas highlighted by the audit was the probability factor used by Nalcor when finalizing its costs estimate.

It's used to determine what the final cost may be if the project goes over budget.

Nalcor put that probability at 50 per cent, while the auditor said 70 to 90 per cent is "more reasonable."

Scott Shaffer (left) and David Malamed of Grant Thornton are appearing before the Muskrat Falls inquiry on Friday. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Had Nalcor selected a probability factor of 90 per cent in its cost estimates for Muskrat Falls, estimates would have increased by nearly $800M, the audit found.

Operating and maintenance costs of the project were also low, at $34M annually. The current estimate is $109M.

The audit also found Nalcor excluded roughly $500 million of "strategic risk exposure" from the capital cost estimate.

Nalcor's project team told the auditors that exposure was to be funded by the government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

