Nalcor VP says it wasn't his place to reveal Muskrat Falls problems to government

The man in charge of the Lower Churchill Project says he didn't feel it was his place to inform the provincial government of lowballed cost estimates and the likelihood of massive cost overruns due to missed deadlines.

Nalcor vice-president Gilbert Bennett is being grilled this week on his role in the 2012 sanctioning of Muskrat Falls, including his lack of hydro experience prior to being hand-picked to lead the project, at the inquiry into the controversial hydro project.

This week, the inquiry has heard the explosive testimony that the Newfoundland and Labrador government appears to have sanctioned Muskrat Falls without ever knowing the chances of delivering first-power on time was practically impossible, almost guaranteeing huge overruns.

And a decision to remove a half-billion-dollar strategic risk allowance from the cost estimates in order to help secure a federal loan guarantee, and help Nova Scotia utility company Emera get approval for the Maritime Link, was also unknown to government.

Former Nalcor CEO Ed Martin, left, with his lawyer, Harold Smith, is observing hearings Thursday at the Muskrat Falls inquiry. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

It was Bennett's admission Monday that Nalcor deliberately kept cost estimates as low as possible, and took a very high-risk approach to costs and schedule, that attracted the most attention and continued to be the focus of questioning Wednesday.

Politicians, bureaucrats kept in the dark

Bennett admitted he didn't tell his main contact in government, Charles Bown, a deputy minister at the Department of Natural Resources in the period leading up to sanctioning, about the lowballed estimates.

On Wednesday, Bernard Coffey, the lawyer representing Robert Thompson — the former senior public servant with government and Bown's superior at the time — pressed Bennett on this point.

Bennett repeatedly said the responsibility to communicate with government lay with Ed Martin, the former Nalcor CEO who left under a cloud of controversy two years ago.

You need to have the whole conversation about all the considerations, and that was one that I felt was appropriately dealt with by Mr. Martin. - Gilbert Bennett

Coffey asked why Bennett did not inform Bown of the strategic risk changes and the schedule challenges during the "many hours" the two men spent in meetings between 2010 and 2012.

"Why wouldn't you just simply tell the man?" Coffey asked.

"Because in order to have that conversation, you need to have the whole conversation about all the considerations, and that was one that I felt was appropriately dealt with by Mr. Martin," Bennett replied.

Evidence shows Nalcor removed a half-billion-dollar strategic risk allowance from the cost estimates, despite the fact it was recommended by a top-tier risk-assessment consultant, Westney Consulting Group.

Slim chance of delivering first power on time

The same consultant also gave Nalcor a one to three per cent chance of delivering first power from Muskrat Falls in July 2017, which is the date given to the public when the project was approved six years ago.

But Nalcor did not include any schedule overrun contingencies in its cost estimate, and did not inform government of the schedule risks.

"Details that are going on on a day-to-day basis, I look to Mr. Martin, who has a relationship with various individuals in government, be it premier, minister. He also speaks directly to cabinet at appropriate times," said Bennett.

Bennett added that the schedule developed by SNC Lavalin, Nalcor's engineering firm on the project, gave a different view of things, and project director Paul Harrington earlier testified he believed SNC's first-power schedule of 2017 "was achievable."

A fiduciary duty to inform

Coffey said Bennett had a fiduciary duty to inform government.

"You have a relationship with these people from government, but you never saw fit to pass on that information? If it was going to happen, it was through Ed?"

"It was through Ed, yes," Bennett said.

Muskrat was sanctioned at a capital cost of $6.2 billion, but all-in costs have since ballooned to nearly $13 billion, and first power is not expected until at least next year.

The inquiry continues today.

Ed Martin is scheduled to testify at the inquiry Dec. 10-14, followed by former premier Kathy Dunderdale from Dec. 17-20.

