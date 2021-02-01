MusicNL finds 'silver linings' for its weeklong festival, and one of them is hip hop

Rhonda Tulk-Lane, executive director of MusicNL, says she is excited to be able to launch MusicNL Week even amid the limitations posed by the pandemic. (Brian Carey/Submitted by Anthony Carew)

Newfoundland and Labrador's leading music trade association is moving forward with its annual celebration of music in the province, although the COVID-19 pandemic has forced some necessary changes.

"We're really excited, and I'm so proud to be part of the team that has put this together," MusicNL executive director Rhonda Tulk-Lane told CBC Radio's Weekend AM.

"We've worked so hard, and it's really, really cool to be actually launching this. With challenges comes many opportunities, so we found silver linings."

One of the silver linings for MusicNL Week — an annual tradition for its members, with workshops, industry events and performances — is that with a move to online events, anyone anywhere can tune into events, as well as the MusicNL Awards on Sunday.

"It's also Super Bowl Sunday, but it's our Super Bowl in the music sector. So we are super-pumped," she said with a laugh.

Toronto DJ Eva Shaw will take part in a showcase for MusicNL Week, helping hip-hop musicians learn to build the right team and grow as a musician in business. (Michael Goncalves/Submitted by Anthony Carew)

Digital showcases and workshops cover a variety of facets of the music industry across the province, from traditional songwriting to the business of the industry.

Outreach and events co-ordinator Anthony Carew said he is particularly excited to highlight a growing genre in the province — hip hop.

"It's growing considerably," Carew said. "It's a very interesting world that we're going to be diving into, and Newfoundland is vibrant with all kinds of artists, some of which are already MusicNL members."

Hip-hop artists like Winnie Churchill and King Sway of St. John's and Albert Dalton of Paradise have all made a leap forward in the scene this year according to Carew, with Dalton securing a nomination for MusicNL Hip-Hop Artist of the Year.

He said the team is looking to help the industry prosper through a brand new showcase, helping artists get tips on laying the groundwork for a hip-hop career. The showcase will feature Juno-winning artist Shad, along with Toronto DJ Eva Shaw.

"The reason I really wanted to pull these two Canadian artists in particular, they've had a heavy hand in crafting their own career," Carew said. "It wasn't overnight success; it was a lot of hard work. Business research and laying a true foundation. It's something I think any artist could really pull away, but especially if you're in that area."

It's a lot of work, but you can definitely do it. - Eva Shaw

Shaw, who spent most of 2020 working in Los Angeles, began creating music as a teenager. As time went on and she became able to begin to sell her music, her DJ career grew to a point where she was able to launch her own label.

"My reasoning for starting my own label was so that I could release the music that I really wanted to release," Shaw said. "Major labels definitely have their positives, but they also have an idea of what they want to do.

"By having my own label, I was sort of able to do exactly what I want to do, and then start to sign other artists under my label and sort of develop people who I thought [were] cool as opposed to a big corporate company."

MusicNL outreach and events co-ordinator Anthony Carew hopes a new showcase will help develop the province's hip-hop scene. (Still Heavy Productions/Submitted by Anthony Carew)

Over the course of her career, Shaw has worked with Canadian hip-hop artists including City Fidelia and global icons like Calvin Harris and Shaggy.

She said her MusicNL showcase will focus on aspects like building the right team, the importance of collaboration and being an entrepreneur on top of being an artist.

"They start out of the love for music, and it's sort of fun in the beginning," she said. Then once it's your career … every move you take so much more seriously.

"I think sometimes you can overthink things at that point, so that's kind of a fine balance between planning and just kind of having fun and expressing yourself."

While Shaw said making the move into a music career can be difficult, it's also in a way easier than ever because of digital platforms like Soundcloud and Spotify.

"You can do things on your own now, which is something I think a few years ago was really difficult," she said.

"Before you sort of depending on having a label to push you, and now you can kind of figure it out yourself. It's a lot of work, but you can definitely do it."