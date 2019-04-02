MusicNL strikes a chord for diversity by seeking newcomers to sign up

The music scene in Newfoundland and Labrador is growing more diverse all the time, but that wasn't being reflected in the organization that represents musicians here.

Now, MusicNL is working to change that.

The group recently conducted a survey of its membership, and discovered that out of 457 members, only 10 were newcomers to the province.

These days, the organization is seeking to sign up and support more members from diverse backgrounds. Musicians Ana Luísa Ramos and Eric Taylor Escudero are just two of the newcomers who joined recently.

The pair arrived in St. John's from their native Brazil and began performing together as Ana & Eric. Escudero says as artists forced to navigate an entirely unfamiliar music scene, they appreciated the support from MusicNL.

"As you arrive here, everything is new," he said. "So you need even basic information that people usually take for granted. How do you apply for a grant, or how do you contact a venue, for example."

Click on the video above to learn more, then check out the tracks below to hear music by some of the newcomers adding their voices to the sound of the local scene.

Ana & Eric, "Hope"

Ife Alaba, "Vibes"

Zuba 4000kg feat. James Paare, "Just Say Yes"

King Sway, "Winter Time (2AM)"

Zay Nova, "Locked in All Night Long"