5 artists lead the way with double MusicNL award wins

Five Newfoundland and Labrador artists led the way at the annual MusicNL awards gala in Corner Brook on Saturday.

Rachel Cousins, Nick Earle & The Reckless Hearts, Deantha Edmunds, Rosemary Lawton and Florian Hoefner each won two awards.

Cousins won the Pop Artist and Solo Artist of the Year awards, Nick Earle & The Reckless Hearts received Album and Rock Artist of the Year honours, while Deantha Edmunds was named Classical and Indigenous Artist of the Year.

Rosemary Lawton was named Celtic/Traditional Artist of the Year and had the Music Video of the Year, and Florian Hoefner earned the Global Music and Instrumental Music Artist of the Year awards.

The awards gala capped off a week of events in Corner Brook that included workshops and performances.

See all the 2022 MusicNL award winners in the list below:

Album of the Year

Nick Earle & The Reckless Hearts – No More Hiding

Alternative Artist of the Year

Swimming

Celtic/Traditional Artist of the Year

Rosemary Lawton

Classical Artist of the Year

Deantha Edmunds

Country Artist of the Year

Youngtree & The Blooms

Electronic Artist of the Year

Alex Byrne

Entertainer of the Year

Justin Fancy

Folk/Roots Artist of the Year

Kubasonics

Global Music Artist of the Year

Florian Hoefner

Group of the Year

Quote the Raven

Indigenous Artist of the Year

Deantha Edmunds

Instrumental Artist of the Year

Florian Hoefner

Loud Artist of the Year

Slowpoke

Music Video of the Year

Rosemary Lawton – Little Fires (directed by Centre City Media)

Pop Artist of the Year

Rachel Cousins

Rap/Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

King Sway

Rising Star of the Year

Jing Xia

Rock Artist of the Year

Nick Earle & The Reckless Hearts

Side Musician of the Year

Dan George

Solo Artist of the Year

Rachel Cousins

Ron Hynes Songwriter of the Year

Kelly McMichael

Read more from Newfoundland and Labrador