5 artists lead the way with double MusicNL award wins

Rachel Cousins, Nick Earle & The Reckless Hearts, Deantha Edmunds, Rosemary Lawton and Florian Hoefner each took home two MusicNL awards at the annual awards gala in Corner Brook on Saturday.

Rachel Cousins, Nick Earle, Deantha Edmunds, Rosemary Lawton and Florian Hoefner (from left to right), each won two MusicNL awards Saturday night. (Rachel Cousins/CBC/Jennie Williams/Lindsay Ralph/Bo Huang)

Five Newfoundland and Labrador artists led the way at the annual MusicNL awards gala in Corner Brook on Saturday.

Rachel Cousins, Nick Earle & The Reckless Hearts, Deantha Edmunds, Rosemary Lawton and Florian Hoefner each won two awards.

Cousins won the Pop Artist and Solo Artist of the Year awards, Nick Earle & The Reckless Hearts received Album and Rock Artist of the Year honours, while Deantha Edmunds was named Classical and Indigenous Artist of the Year.

Rosemary Lawton was named Celtic/Traditional Artist of the Year and had the Music Video of the Year, and Florian Hoefner earned the Global Music and Instrumental Music Artist of the Year awards.

The awards gala capped off a week of events in Corner Brook that included workshops and performances.

See all the 2022 MusicNL award winners in the list below:

Album of the Year
Nick Earle & The Reckless Hearts – No More Hiding

Alternative Artist of the Year
Swimming

Celtic/Traditional Artist of the Year
Rosemary Lawton

Classical Artist of the Year
Deantha Edmunds

Country Artist of the Year
Youngtree & The Blooms

Electronic Artist of the Year
Alex Byrne

Entertainer of the Year
Justin Fancy

Folk/Roots Artist of the Year
Kubasonics

Global Music Artist of the Year
Florian Hoefner

Group of the Year
Quote the Raven

Indigenous Artist of the Year
Deantha Edmunds

Instrumental Artist of the Year
Florian Hoefner

Loud Artist of the Year
Slowpoke

Music Video of the Year
Rosemary Lawton – Little Fires (directed by Centre City Media)

Pop Artist of the Year
Rachel Cousins

Rap/Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
King Sway

Rising Star of the Year
Jing Xia

Rock Artist of the Year
Nick Earle & The Reckless Hearts

Side Musician of the Year
Dan George

Solo Artist of the Year
Rachel Cousins

Ron Hynes Songwriter of the Year
Kelly McMichael

