The envelope, please: MusicNL handing out the hardware tonight

For the top musicians in Newfoundland and Labrador this year, the wait is almost over.

MusicNL is handing out its annual awards tonight, capping off the 2018 conference week in Twillingate.

Mark Bragg is up for alternative artist of the year, album of the year for Winter, fan's choice entertainer of the year, male artist of the year and songwriter of the year.

Fortunate Ones are nominated for Album of the Year for Hold Fast, group of the year, music video of the year for Northern Star, pop artist of the year and songwriter of the year.

The Swinging Belles' five nominations are for album of the year for Superstar Sibling Detective Agency, fan's choice entertainer of the year, group of the year, jazz/blues artist of the year and songwriter of the year.

Ouroboros, the Ennis Sisters and LeRiche all have four nominations apiece, while Rum Ragged, Mallory Johnson, Property, Kellie Loder, Carolina East, Glen Collins and Paul Brace all have three nods.

The awards show gets underway at 8 p.m., with an after-party and jam to follow at the Twillingate Lions Club.

MusicNL held its industry awards and brunch on Saturday at the town's United Church. Winners included photographer Tom Cochrane snagging two awards for media person of the year and industry professional of the year, while the Newfoundland and Labrador Folk Festival was voted event of the year.

The awards show gets underway at 8 p.m., with an after-party and jam to follow at the Twillingate Lions Club.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador