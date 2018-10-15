Fortunate Ones, Mark Bragg come out on top at the MusicNL awards

Industry and music awards were handed out in Twillingate last night, at an awards ceremony capping off the annual MusicNL festival and conference.

St. John's musician Mark Bragg was nominated for five awards, tying Fortunate Ones and the Swinging Belles for the most nods this year. Bragg brought home three of those, winning for male artist of the year, alternative artist of the year and songwriter of the year.

"I was delighted to be recognized for the songs, because that's what I work the hardest at for sure. That's what's most important to me," he said after the show. "I'm pretty passionate about songcraft, and the quality and the work."

Bragg released his album Winter this year, seven years after his last release. He said he was very grateful for his audience and supporters.

"If you wait seven years to put out an album, and you're not touring and things, you're basically starting over every time, and I was really delighted that it wasn't really that hard to fire it all up again."

Other winners

Fortunate Ones also won three of their nominations — album of the year for Hold Fast, pop artist of the year and video of the year for Northern Star, directed by Jason Levangie.

Ralph O'Brien, of Sons of Erin, accepts the lifetime achievement award from Chris Mitchelmore in Twillingate. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Rum Ragged won group of the year and traditional artist of the year. Rube & Rake picked up two wins for folk/roots artist of the year and rising star of the year.

"You know, we're hoping the next record sells roughly four to five million copies, and we're going to play 250 shows," said Andrew Laite of Rube & Rake.

"No, I'm kidding. You know, we manage our expectations, and we just want to continue to do exactly what we're doing right now, [we're] not really going to change the equation."

Bandmate Josh Sandu had his eye on the post-win prize, however.

"I just want to quit my job," said Sandu, who declined to specify where he works.

"That's it. I just want to quit my job. If I can quit my job that's great."

Earle and Coffin won for jazz/blues artist of the year. ChessClub won for rap/hip-hop artist of the year, and Mick Davis and Thin Love for rock artist of the year.

Carolina East won for country artist of the year and Game Boy for electronic artist of the year. Sherry Ryan was named female artist of the year, and the Swinging Belles picked up the fan's choice award for entertainer of the year. Ouroboros won instrumental artist/group of the year.

Andrew Laite, left, and Josh Sandu of Rube & Rake. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Some non-musicians took home prizes as well. Photographer Tom Cochrane won industry professional of the year and Aaron Bishop won the graphic artist of the year award. The Citadel House, an independent record label, was named outstanding company of the year.

The Ship in downtown St. John's was named venue of the year and Arlene Churchill volunteer of the year, while Wallace Hammond won for unsung hero and Anita Best was named industry builder.

Ralph O'Brien, of the long-running Celtic band Sons of Erin and original owner of Erin's Pub in St. John's, won the lifetime achievement award for 2018.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador