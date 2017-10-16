With finances 'dire,' MusicNL scaling back operations, awards week

Newfoundland and Labrador's leading music trade association is scaling back operations and events this year because of debt that could send the non-profit organization into bankruptcy.

In an email to organization members sent Friday by interim chair Amy House, the organization's debt is about $200,000 on a total operating budget of $436,000.

"MusicNL's financial situation is dire," wrote House, who noted that as a non-profit, MusicNL should not run a deficit or have any significant debt.

"Unfortunately, financial challenges continue to plague the organization as unexpected bills continue to emerge."

House also wrote the board is "working closely with government agencies and the bank" to prevent bankruptcy.

"It is not something we can guarantee, but it is something we are working hard to avoid," she wrote. "We continue to be hopeful that we will be able to lead MusicNL out of this situation and are grateful for the understanding and assistance of our funders and lenders."

Reduced MusicNL Week

House attributed the problem to a "number of compounding issues," but after a review of records, it's "largely a product of significant budget overruns on various projects over a number of years with no emphasis on debt recovery."

House's letter blames "inadequate financial management" but says the review has not found any evidence of intentional misconduct.

The letter notes the organization will have to scale back operations and programming until its financial situation improves. That includes a reduced MusicNL week, the organization's annual industry showcase and awards, which includes a conference and showcases.

"This model of MusicNL Week will not take place in Corner Brook or anywhere else this year," wrote House, who added that the awards portion of the event will go ahead, "albeit on a much smaller schedule in contrast to the sizable event shows produced in previous years."

CBC has asked MusicNL for a comment. Inquiries are being directed to House.

