Nick Earle among big winners at scaled-down MusicNL awards

Nick Earle took home three of the four awards he was nominated four, seen here with his band, The Restless Hearts. (Stephen Miller/CBC)

Awards and accolades were handed out to musicians across the province Tuesday night, tying off another year as debt-laden MusicNL tries to regain its financial footing.

Despite flirting with bankruptcy last year, the music association pulled off a pared-down festival in St. John's, still managing to recognize home-grown talent after nearly a year of belt-tightening.

Among the big winners at the scaled-back event were St. John's musician Nick Earle, alt-country folk rock band Youngtree and the Blooms, and singer-songwriter Jenina MacGillivray.

The awards show also featured some big name live performances.

It all happened despite budget troubles Amy House, chair of the interim board that took control of the association in May, said MusicNL inherited years past.

The organization didn't know if it could afford a festival this year, she said, but were able to go ahead — albeit with a smaller venue — after recently shrinking the association's deficit and reducing the annual celebration from five days to three.

House called it a "great relief."

"We did manage to have this three-day celebration," House said, allowing the association to "give credit where credit is due."

The interim board announced the association was $200,000 in debt in September. By December, House said the deficit had been reduced by $40,000.

Carolina East took home County Artist of the Year at the 2019 MusicNL Awards Celebration. Here she is posing with fellow winners and occasional band mates. (Stephen Miller/CBC)

Nick Earle cleaned up with awards in three different categories, including rising star of the year, rock artist of the year and male artist of the year.

"To be nominated was a victory," Earle said. "And then to walk away with a piece of something … it was really nice to be honoured among those fantastic musicians."

Earle wasn't alone in snagging multiple awards, with Youngtree and The Blooms, Jenina MacGillivray and local favourites Rum Ragged winning two apiece.

New ground

Although he's only recently graduated from his teens, Earle has been making waves in the local music scene for about half a decade as part of the duo Earle and Coffin.

While his bandmate decided to step back from music to pursue other ventures, Earle has leaned into the career.

His first post-Coffin album with his band The Restless Hearts is still being celebrated, but they already have plans to release a new album in April.

"Touring around [as Earle and Coffin] and getting that experience really fuelled a passion to keep it moving and do other musical endeavours and explore different things," Earle said.

Youngtree and The Blooms won two awards at the 2019 MusicNL Awards Celebration, and gave a lively performance. (Stephen Miller/CBC)

Other winners benefited from a night on stage. Carolina East took home the award for country artist of the year, performing for a transfixed audience.

It's through music, she says, that she deals with hardships in her life. East co-wrote all of the albums she's issued with her production company in Toronto.

"All the songs are about things that have happened in my life in one way or another. The good, the bad and the ugly," East said.

"And that's gonna be the way I write till I die."

