Running out of time? Think about music for a last-minute gift idea this year

Kids love to make noise, and percussion instruments might be just the ticket for the young'uns on your Christmas list. (John Robertson/CBC)

Running out of time for Christmas shopping?

Why not give the gift of music?

Steve Hussey of O'Brien's Music on Water Street says you don't have to break the bank to give an instrument to someone you care about, even if it is a last-minute idea.

"You don't have to start with a $1,000 machine.… You can buy a ukulele for under 50 bucks. You can buy a cool little toy accordion," Hussey told CBC Radio's On The Go.

"There's all kinds of things around that are affordable."

Percussion instruments are the go-to for the young whippersnappers on your list, according to Hussey. Egg shakers, traditional spoons, small items that can be found in any music store.

"Rhythm is music, so that's something you can look into," he said.

What if they don't like it?

Giving a gift that was never mentioned can be a risky move. What if little Sally doesn't want that harmonica? What if Jimmy hates the kazoo?

Hussey said he's seen it before, but at his shop, at least, there's a two-week return period for a full refund.

Harmonicas, ukuleles and shakers could make great last minute gift ideas and spread some inspiration, according to Steve Hussey of O'Brien's Music. (O'Brien's Music Store)

"But a lot of times, too, people will trade up, or trade over to something else maybe," he said.

Never too late, or too early to get started

Hussey buys instruments for his family all the time, he said, for relatives as young as five years old.

To him, even if they don't play it, at least they will have it lying around to hopefully return to down the road.

"I don't think it's ever a bad thing. I got my uke at five but I never started playing until I was 17," he said.

"I think I'm the perfect case in point there."

