Murder trial for Steve Bragg delayed until 2021

The trial for the man accused of killing Victoria Head has been delayed until the spring of 2021.

Steve Bragg has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder. He is accused of killing Head in November 2017.

Head, a 36-year-old woman originally from Placentia, left behind a 17-year-old daughter. Her body was found in a field near O'Brien's Farm Road in St. John's. Bragg has been in custody since December 2017.

The latest delay is due to conflicting schedules of the lawyers involved in the case.

Last-minute halt to trial

Bragg's trial was due to start Jan. 20, but an issue of cross-contamination with evidence in two other unrelated cases halted his court proceedings due to a last-minute application by Crown prosecutors.

The issue was that when DNA from one case was sent for testing, it turned up as a match to the second case.

The province's chief medical examiner, Dr. Nash Denic, said in late January he believes the DNA was transferred from a glove to a wooden tool used to scrape underneath fingernails.

The wooden sticks come to the office, which is in the basement of the Health Sciences Centre, pre-packaged, with several sticks included.

"During the autopsy we would be using the tool for collecting DNA from each hand of the deceased individual, and the remaining sticks would stay in the package," Denic explained.

"We believe cross-contamination may have happened when the glove handling one of the bodies and using one of these sticks touched the unused sticks in the same original package."

Denic believes the DNA was touched and transferred to the sticks.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a review of homicide cases from the last four years found no issues with the work of the chief medical examiner, who at the time was Dr. Simon Avis.

Forensics and property director Kathryn Moyse Rodgers was tasked with probing homicide cases from January 2016 to the present. Moyse Rodgers is a forensic scientist and DNA expert who joined the RNC last year.

