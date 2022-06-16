Police lay murder charge in St. John's killing

The RNC were holding this Old Bay Bulls Road home on Wednesday. Police have charged 39-year-old Dwayne Eugene Ginn with second-degree murder. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has charged a 39-year-old man with second-degree murder in the killing of a 41-year-old man in St. John's.

Police arrested Dwayne Eugene Ginn in the city's downtown on Wednesday evening.

Ginn appeared briefly by phone in court on Thursday morning.

Someone called police for help around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers arrived at a home on Old Bay Bulls Road to find a seriously injured man.

An ambulance crew took him to the hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Police labelled the man's death a homicide, and have been asking the public for help with information.

The RNC said they don't believe the homicide was random.

The matter was set over while Ginn's legal aid application is processed. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 30.

