Sharing racist Facebook post gets president of Municipalities NL ousted from her job

Sheila Fitzgerald is no longer the president of Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador (MNL), after the organization removed her from the role for sharing a racist Facebook post.

Fitzgerald shared a post, written by someone else, on her personal page over the weekend that included anti-immigrant rhetoric and made claims about Indigenous land rights and vaccines.

"I never even fully read it. I was just scrolling through, and you know, mindlessly shared the post," Fitzgerald, who is also the mayor of Roddickton-Bide Arm, said.

She said she was tired after wrapping up a 10-week provincial election — Fitzgerald ran for the Progressive Conservatives in the district of St. Barbe-L'Anse aux Meadows and lost on Saturday — and shouldn't have been on Facebook in the first place.

After someone flagged the post's contents to her, she said she removed it and that she never meant to hurt anyone.

"I own it. I apologize for it. I feel terrible. I sincerely apologize to the people that I hurt, and that I offended," Fitzgerald told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show on Tuesday.

Despite that apology, the post caught Municipalities NL's attention, and on Monday night its board of directors met and voted to remove her as president of the group, which advocates for municipal concerns.

Fitzgerald, seen here with PC Leader Ches Crosbie during her run at provincial politics during the 2019 election, is also the mayor of Roddickton-Bide Arm. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

MNL will increase anti-racism efforts: CEO

CEO Craig Pollett said Fitzgerald's post had violated MNL's code of ethical conduct for its board of directors, one that is "very clear" about not sharing discriminatory language, and a code which all board members are aware of.

"Our code of conduct isn't there to protect MNL. It's there to protect people who might be affected by discriminatory or unethical practices or language," Pollett said Tuesday.

"So protecting people whose lives are impacted by the spread of this kind of racist rhetoric is what our key concern is."

As president, Fitzgerald was often the public face of Municipalities NL. Pollett said the values expressed in the post in no way represent those of the organization.

"This is not a thread of discussion that happens within MNL," he said. "It's not something I hear, it's not something that we tolerate."

The organization hasn't tolerated such talk in the past, he said, noting people have been removed from Municipalities NL sessions for using racist language.

In the short-term, Pollett said the group's next annual general meeting will include anti-racism and diversity training, and it will also work to develop better supports for municipal leaders as they try to fight racism and xenophobia at a community level.

Municipalities NL will also be looking at tackling such prejudices on a larger scale and forging new relationships in the anti-racism community, Pollett said.

Craig Pollett, the CEO of Municipalities NL, says diversity and anti-racism workshops will be a part of the organization's next annual general meeting. (CBC)

"We will be working against that sort of rhetoric and that kind of belief system in our province," he said.

"It's not enough for organizations like MNL or even the individuals involved in MNL to simply say, well I'm not racist, MNL is not racist. We have to do more than that. We have to be actively anti-racist."

Fitzgerald said she understands and accepts why she was removed from the board, and that she values and understands the importance of immigration in Newfoundland and Labrador and has spoken about it on the campaign trail.

While she couldn't say what about the post initially struck her as share-worthy, she said she's learned a lesson about using social media.

"The thing about social media is, once it goes out there, you can never take it back," she said, adding she has spoken to the person who wrote the post she shared.

"I can't change that person or that post, but what I can say is, I can change my own behaviour."

Fitzgerald was on leave from the president's position at the time of the post, due to her political campaign.

An interim chair has been handling her duties during that absence, Pollett said, and will continue to do so until Municipalities NL holds an election to formally replace her.

