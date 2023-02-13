MUN students told to prepare to resume classes Wednesday

Students at Memorial University can expect to be back in class on Wednesday, according to a statement from the school.

All classes taught by members of the Memorial University of Newfoundland Faculty Association had been cancelled due to a 12-day strike by faculty members, which came to a close with a tentative agreement signed late on Friday.

The university says the semester will still end on April 21 as regularly scheduled, and the students will still have a winter break from February 20-24.

"Instructors will provide information directly to students about changes to their syllabus," the statement reads. "Students were not expected to keep up with course deliverables while courses were paused and are not expected to submit all missed material as soon as classes resume."

MUN says students with campus jobs should get in touch with their supervisors about getting back to work that was disrupted during the strike. Same goes for students who were on co-op work terms.

"The university will share information on any necessary changes to the academic diary as soon as possible. Senate will convene to discuss any changes and considerations for the disruption to students caused by the strike."

On Friday, MUN president Vianne Timmons said that senate meeting will discuss things like refunding students' tuition for the 12 days they missed, and providing students with academic amnesty for refusing to cross the picket lines and missing classes that were not cancelled due to the strike.

No details of the tentative agreement have been made public. The faculty association and board of regents have to vote to ratify the agreement before it comes into effect. That's expected to happen before Wednesday's return to class.

