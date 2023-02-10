MUN's faculty association draws support from colleagues across Canada at rally in St. John's

Members of the Memorial University of Newfoundland Faculty Association rallied Friday as the union approached the end of its second week on strike. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)

Memorial University's faculty association approached the end of its second week on the picket lines Friday with a large rally held on the steps of the arts and administration building on campus in St. John's.

Friday's rally included a boost from other faculty unions across the country as members from universities in British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Ontario, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island travelled to St. John's to stand in solidarity with MUN's striking faculty.

Some brought donation cheques. Chants of "We will win" echoed across campus.

"Thousands of faculty members across the country are listening to what's happening in that room," said Ted Binnema, representing the University of Northern British Columbia Faculty Association.

The MUN faculty association and the university's administration returned to the bargaining table Monday but a new deal has not yet been reached.

Bargaining continued Friday as the rally grew outside of campus doors with representatives of other unions joining the effort. including the Canadian Union of Public Employees, the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees, and the Lecturers' Union of Memorial University of Newfoundland.

Lisa Moores, an associate professor in psychology at MUN, said the faculty association is in "a different place" from where it was two weeks ago.

"This is not the same university that it was. We're two weeks in and we're cold but we're stronger than ever," Moores said Friday

"Now that we're out together on the picket lines we're realizing that we can never go back to how it was before. We're really excited for all the things that are to come but we're not going to back down, we're not going to leave any of our members behind, we're not going to let our students down."

The faculty association walked off the job on Jan. 30 after negotiations to reach a new contract with administration broke down.

On Thursday, association president Ash Hossain said there are positive signs coming out of the bargaining meetings but added he thinks the strike could push on for another two weeks, with the start of the university's weeklong winter break, Feb. 20, on the horizon.

The faculty association is still arguing for three priority items to be part of its newest deal: improved job security for temporary staff with a clear path to permanency for those who have been with MUN for a long time, post-retirement health benefits, and collegial governance, with its definition in the collective agreement.

