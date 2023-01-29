MUN Faculty Association members prepare for strike as negotiations reach impasse

Memorial University's Faculty Association says its members are planning to strike Monday after reaching an impasse with the university during negotiations on a new collective agreement.

The university and the faculty association each released a news release shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday. Each side called on the other to try to reach a deal.

MUNFA said in its release that the university had only moved marginally on "crucial bargaining issues," like improvements for contract faculty, a commitment to collegial governance and the continuation of existing benefits.

"Because of the administration's unwillingness to negotiate on these issues, it appears that no more can be achieved until after our membership demonstrates its strength on the picket lines," it read.

"MUNFA's bargaining team remains at the table today in an effort to reach a deal before the strike deadline, and is ready to negotiate if the administration indicates it is ready to do so, but at the moment, an impasse has been reached."

The association held a strike vote on Jan. 18 before heading back to the table with the university. Of MUNFA's more than 800 members, 93 per cent turned out to vote with 90 per cent of those supporting strike action.

University urges faculty to reconsider

Meanwhile, the university said in its release that its current offer is fair. It urged the faculty association to consider it before heading to the picket line.

"The offer on the table represents substantial improvements in terms of salary, increased benefits for term appointments, enhanced parental leave and increased compensation for teaching extra courses," said Neil Bose, interim provost and vice-president academic.

"We call on MUNFA leadership to take this offer to its membership for consideration before moving forward to strike action that will disrupt the semester for students."

MUN said its offer includes a 12 per cent salary increase over four years, 20 additional weeks of supplemental parental leave, a 24 per cent increase in pay for teaching additional courses, and extra pay and a signing bonus for those on term appointments.

When it comes to collegial governance, the university said it upholds its current system and faculty members are already involved in all aspects of academic matters.

If the strike goes ahead on Monday, the university said, it will provide further updates to students and employees about operational impacts.

