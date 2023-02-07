MUN, faculty union talks end without a deal — but with an agreement to keep talking

Talks between Memorial University and its main faculty union ended Tuesday with no deal — but both parties have agreed to come back to the bargaining table Wednesday.

In a press release sent Tuesday afternoon, the university said, "While these discussions are ongoing, there are no changes to the current status of operations: courses taught by MUNFA members remain on pause.

"When additional information is available, it will be shared widely."

Members of the Memorial University of Newfoundland Faculty Association have been on strike for more than a week after contract negotiations reached an impasse on Jan. 30.

The union represents about 850 faculty, librarians and other staff. Two of the union's major issues are what they say is a lack of job security for contract professors and collegial governance.

In an afternoon statement posted on the faculty association's website, the union said its negotiating team "focused on one of our core priorities: lasting improvements for contractual faculty members."

The union says both parties will meet again at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Meanwhile, while clinical placements for nursing students did resume on Monday, the labour dispute has thrown the academic lives of many students into chaos.

Many classes and work placements are on hold, disrupting plans for students who need to meet certain requirements for graduation.

Courses and labs taught by faculty not represented by MUNFA have been going ahead, leading MUN's students' union to call for academic amnesty for students who refuse to cross the picket line.

The administration has said that decision will have to wait for a meeting of the university senate.

