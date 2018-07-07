Childhood friends keeping Mundy Pond Regatta alive

The Mundy Pond Regatta took a 68-year hiatus, but new organizers say it's here to stay.

The race originally ran from 1930-1949 according to Tracy Pope, one member of the current 12-person committee.

A different group brought the race back last year as a one-off event, but Pope and her friends decided they wanted to see it continue.

"We are all childhood friends. We grew up in the area," she said of the new committee.

"This is great for the community. We should have started years ago. But hey, who knew!"

Neil Greene, front, likes punt racing because of Newfoundland and Labrador's boat building history. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Ten men's teams and five women's teams took to the pond Saturday.

They raced up, turned around a buoy and came back again, two people per punt.

"I like it because I like the boat building and keeping that part of our heritage alive," said rower Neil Greene.

He started racing punts on Fogo Island, where his uncle is a boat builder.

One of the punts used on race day. (Katie Breen/CBC)

"I was hooked after that," he said.

He raced in last year's Mundy Pond Regatta and decided to come back again for the second year.

"Just seeing the boats participate and keeping that craft alive, I think that's important," he said.

"It's just been such a great day," added Pope.

The Mundy Pond Regatta committee she sits on plans to make the race an annual event with the idea to make it bigger year-to-year.