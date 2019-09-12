Sexual assault reported near Mundy Pond dog park

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has issued a news release about a reported sexual assault that happened near the Mundy Pond dog park on Wednesday at about 1 p.m.

This comes a day after a woman posted on Facebook that a close family member was grabbed from behind, put in a chokehold and sexually assaulted, and that it could have been worse had the woman not had a dog with her.

The post has been shared widely online.

The RNC said the complainant described the person as a white man in his forties or fifties, standing five-foot-seven or eight and weighing between 140 and 150 pounds.

"He is reported to have short hair with sideburns, and a toonie-sized spacer in his left ear," the RNC said.

"He is described as wearing eye glasses, a black baseball hat, beige sneaker-boots, light blue jeans and a white or grey hoodie with Cocaine and Caviar written on the front."

Police are looking for video surveillance that may capture the entrances to the area of Mundy Pond Park or trail system on that day.

Read more articles by CBC Newfoundland and Labrador