Memorial University's Sea-Hawks take flight to Halifax for AUS basketball championship

For the second straight year, MUN's women's and men's basketball teams will hit the hardcourt with their sights set on an Atlantic University Sport championship banner.

While both teams are near the bottom of the seeding, players and coaches from both sides say any team could take the title this weekend.

"Every team is beatable," said women's basketball coach Mark English.

"Every team has basically beaten each other this year, so it's going to be an exciting weekend."

Gabrielle Roche enters a recent game at Memorial University's Field House. (Memorial University)

English's team comes in as the fifth seed of six and will play the University of New Brunswick on Friday at 1:30 NT.

For fifth-year centre Gabrielle Roche, the weekend is the culmination of years of work by the Sea-Hawks.

"We haven't won in a couple of years now, so it's good to come out and try and get that championship," said the kinesiology student.

"We've been working so hard and our team's been jelling pretty well."

Men's coach Ian Coultas offers on-court guidance to his team. (Memorial University)

On the men's side, the Sea-Hawks come in as the sixth seed and will play Dalhousie on Friday night at 9 p.m.

The team's Serbian star, Boris Ristanovic, knows this will most likely be his last time heading to the AUS championship weekend, and he doesn't want it to end early.

"We can beat anybody in this league," he said. "We're playing Dalhousie the first round who we have already beaten twice this year."

In just his third season as head coach, Ian Coultas is taking the men back to the AUS final tournament for a second straight year where games are played at Halifax's Scotiabank Centre, a much larger venue than the team is used to.

"I have a lot of faith in this team," he said.

"When we are playing at our best we have shown that we can beat any team in this league, so that's the goal for this weekend."

