Most MUN students returning to classes on campus Jan. 31
Classes with fewer than 100 students will return to in-person learning
Most Memorial University faculty and students will be returning to in-person classes in less than two weeks.
In a statement posted on the MUN Gazette Wednesday afternoon, vice-president Florentine Strzelczyk said the decision to return to in-person learning was made in conjunction with Public Health.
"Should the COVID-19 situation in Newfoundland and Labrador change, Memorial may be required to change this approach," Strzelczyk said.
Most, but not all courses will resume in-person on Monday, Jan. 31, with parameters similar to those in place during the fall semester.
Classes on the St. John's campus with fewer than 100 students will take place in person "where possible," while classes with higher enrolments will remain online. Labs, performing arts programs and practicums will take place in person.
As recently as last week, a petition asking the university to move labs online garnered hundreds of signatures.
Strzelczyk said most classes on MUN's Grenfell Campus will also resume based on occupancy, but some will remain online.
As well, all classes at the Marine Institute will return to in-person learning on Jan. 31.
There will be on-campus spaces for taking online classes.
Non-academic staff will also return to campuses, though Strzelczyk said units have been instructed to keep staff numbers low where possible.
Strzelczyk pointed to the university's vaccine mandate, rapid testing, mask mandate, wastewater testing and occupancy limits as examples of health and safety measures. She said the university is considering making the booster shot mandatory as well.
She said MUN is assessing classroom and lab ventilation systems, and won't use those that don't meet standards.
Strzelczyk said the majority of MUN courses were designed to be delivered in-person, and students will get more information through their academic units and instructors.
"Students who prefer to study remotely should review the calendar for online options or consult with an academic advisor who can help map out their courses," she said.
The statement did not outline plans for accommodating students who test positive for COVID-19, though Strzelczyk noted they cannot go to campus.
