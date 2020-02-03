MUN's Noreen Golfman stepping down as vice-president, staying on as English professor

Noreen Golfman is stepping down as provost and academic vice-president of Memorial University, and plans to return to the Department of English as a professor.

The university made the announcement Monday, noting Golfman will leave the leadership role in April.

"Dr. Golfman has played an integral leadership role at Memorial for more than two decades. I thank her for her leadership and tireless service," said university president Gary Kachanoski.

Golfman first joined MUN as a faculty member in the Department of English in 1984, and served several academic leadership roles over the last two decades.

She also served as chair of the province's largest film festival, the St. John's International Women's Film Festival, for the last 30 years. But she announced her retirement from that position earlier this month.

Getting back to the classroom

According to Kachanoski, Golfman will take an administrative leave and then return to her position as an English professor. She leaves behind an annual salary of $274,500 as provost and academic vice-president.

Outgoing president and vice-chancellor of Memorial University Gary Kachanoski says Noreen Golfman has given the university exceptional service. (Memorial University)

It's another shakeup in the leadership ranks of the university in recent months.

Kachanoski said he would leave the role earlier than expected, and in December 2019, Vianne Timmons was named as the new president and vice-chancellor of the university in December 2019. The Labrador City woman with Mi'kmaq ancestry had most recently served as president and vice-chancellor of the University of Regina.

Timmons takes over March 31, earning a total compensation package of $484,000 annually.

Both Kachanoski and Timmons have started a process to find an interim provost and academic vice president, which will include consulting with vice presidents council, deans council, and approval from the university's board of regents.

Golfman was not available for an interview Monday afternoon.

