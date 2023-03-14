MUN to pay tuition refunds to some students for time lost during faculty strike

Memorial University says it will offer some students a tuition refund due to time lost during the recent two-week faculty strike that halted the majority of classes. (Paul Daly/CBC)

Memorial University will provide more than $3 million dollars in tuition back to students for time lost as a result of a strike between the school and it's faculty association, according to the university's official news site, Gazette.

The university said it recognizes the near two-week strike was challenging for students, who had the majority of their classes cancelled over that period. A new collective agreement between MUN and the Memorial University of Newfoundland Faculty Association was reached and ratified in February.

According to the post, the university will first provide payment to undergraduate students, which will be dispersed at the end of the current semester. The payment will be based on a student's impacted course load, credit hours and tuition rate according to the Gazette.

MUN also announced they will provide a rebate to graduate students, but added the refunds won't apply to technical and diploma students at Marine Institute or students in MUN's Faculty of Medicine — due to the fact their course work continued during the strike.

The university previously announced students will also receive a 100 percent tuition refund for any course dropped before April 10, including courses that were paused and have since resumed. Those who drop courses will be considered dropped without academic prejudice.