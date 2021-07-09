Memorial University to double tuition to $6K a year, ending 22-year freeze

Memorial University is raising tuition fees after a freeze on domestic rates spanning more than two decades. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Memorial University will more than double its student tuition beginning in the fall of 2022, according to president Vianne Timmons, speaking at a media briefing Friday morning.

The announcement comes one day after a reportedly closed meeting to discuss changes to the institution's long-standing tuition freeze.

Full-time undergraduate tuition for domestic students will now cost $6,000 per year. Before Friday's announcement, domestic full-time tuition was set at $2,550 per year, among the lowest in Canada.

The cost for international students will balloon to $20,000 annually, but will remain competitive with universities across Canada, according to Kent Decker, the school's vice-president of administration and finance.

"Change in Memorial's tuition structure is not a decision that was made lightly," Timmons told reporters Friday.

"[This] is as big of a challenge as this university has ever faced. Everything is on the table."

Timmons added that administration will review fees each year as part of the school's budget process, stressing that the abrupt spike still positions MUN as the "most affordable university in Atlantic Canada" — albeit within a slim margin.

Domestic rates are now comparable to universities across the country, including the University of British Columbia and the University of Toronto.

Currently enrolled students, along with students who will begin university in the fall of 2021, will not pay the announced fee hike. However, current fees for those students will rise by 4 per cent a year until 2026.

Memorial University President Vianne Timmons said in May tuition fees would likely need to triple in order to make ends meet. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Soaring fees are fuelled by announcements made in this year's provincial budget, when Finance Minister Siobhan Coady announced that the $68 million the government gives to MUN annually will be phased out over five years, starting next year.

The budget change comes on the heels of two recent reports, one from the premier's economic recovery team and one from an independent review of post-secondary schooling in the province.

The university's operating grants have also been continuously cut in recent years, slashed by $9 million in the 2017 budget and by another $20 million two years prior.

The increase marks the first change to tuition fees in Newfoundland and Labrador since 1999, when the provincial government raised operating grants to post-secondary institutions in support of a tuition freeze. At the time, it called the student debt-load ratio a "national concern."

In May, Timmons told CBC News an "initial analysis" of the report showed that tuition would likely need to triple in order to make ends meet, given the cuts contained inside this year's provincial budget.

"We had not planned for that big of a jump," she said at the time.

Students have decried the prospect of an increase, saying the spike could lead to regional and international students alike struggling to pursue education in Newfoundland and Labrador.

They held a protest against expected cuts in June.

Timmons addressed those concerns Friday, saying fundraising for more bursaries and scholarships will prioritize low-income students.

"That is the group ... that this will have the most impact on," she said. "Students in need are our primary concern, and that will be our focus for fundraising as we move forward."

Timmons briefly mentioned unspecified support for prospective international students, but did not elaborate.