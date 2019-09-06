MUN students take it upon themselves to train others how to administer naloxone

Memorial University classes are back in session, and some of its students are stressing the importance of knowing what to do in the event of an opioid overdose.

Connor Kent, co-ordinator of MUN's chapter of the Canadian Students for Sensible Drug Policy, and Emily Wadden, a representative with the AIDS Committee of Newfoundland and Labrador, have teamed up to spread the message across campus on how people can save a life by using a naloxone kit.

The duo held a session on Tuesday demonstrating how to effectively use naloxone, and gave away 65 kits to other students for free — $45 is the going rate at drugstores.

"A lot of people don't know what naloxone is, or that you can access naloxone. So I think it's good to bring that awareness just to the community in general," Kent told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

Naloxone is a fast-acting medication used to block the effects of opioids and temporarily reverse the effects of an overdose. Breathing can be restored in a victim within two to five minutes and naloxone stays active in the body for 20 to 90 minutes.

The kits come with two vials of the antidote as the medication generally wears off before opioids such as fentanyl, heroin, morphine and codeine leave the body, which could cause a person to stop breathing again.

Naloxone kits were distributed at MUN during the first day of classes for the new school year. (Paula Gale/CBC)

Wadden said an ambulance will still need to be called; naloxone, like an EpiPen, acts as a measure to buy the victim time while emergency services are called, and CPR will also have to be performed.

"It has saved countless lives, but it only saves bodies and it doesn't save brains. So a key part of this whole naloxone training is the reminder to breathe for that person. Just simple breaths," Wadden said.

The naloxone is administered through the upper arm or thigh of a victim who feels cold and clammy with blue lips and fingernails, according to Wadden.

The session she taught with Kent skipped chest compressions as a way to simplify the life saving measure, but Wadden added that you should still follow instructions given by the dispatcher once emergency services is called.

Should MUN do more?

Kent said he would love to offer additional training for interested students in the future, as harm reduction training is lacking at universities across the country.

"As of right now at Memorial, it's only the campus enforcement that's trained in the distribution of naloxone, and I think that because it's such a large campus more people should be," he said.

Kent added that he would like to see MUN add safe disposal boxes for needles in every bathroom on campus, something he said is a small yet effective measure. Right now the university offers the boxes only in select bathrooms.

For those interested in seeking training for themselves, Wadden said naloxone kits are free at the Safe Works Access Program office at the Tommy Sexton Centre in St. John's and SWAP satellite locations such as Choices For Youth and Thrive — which also includes training.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador