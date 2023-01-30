'We're upset': MUN students worry about affect of faculty strike on graduation
Clinical placements for nursing students resume Monday, but other programs in limbo
While clinical placements for nursing students at Memorial University resumed today amid ongoing strike action, two students from other faculties are worried about their upcoming graduations.
Rachel Kenny studies social work and Indigenous studies at the university's St. John's campus, and is set to graduate as a registered social worker this spring.
First though, Kenny and her classmates need to complete one last work placement of 350 hours — something that has been disrupted by the strike.
"It's really sad. I've been having a really wonderful placement," said Kenny, who had begun a practicum with non-profit organization First Light in St. John's.
"I've been learning so much and I woke up every day excited to go to work, which was the best feeling."
Many university classes and work placements are on hold after negotiations between the university's faculty association and the university leadership reached an impasse, and members of the association went on strike on Jan. 30.
A total of 75 students in Kenny's graduating class are affected, which she said is problematic on a larger scale.
"There's a serious lack of social workers within our province.... And the longer that we are not in the workforce and we are in school and we're being held up, the longer that there continue to be gaps," said Kenny.
"Just like nurses, social workers are very essential and this strike is really impacting not only us, but also our community and our province as a whole."
Despite being happy for nursing students, Kenny said when she and her classmates heard the news that only clinical placements would resume on Feb. 6, they initially felt "a little upset".
"From administration, it felt almost like they were putting faculties against faculties by doing that. It's not really an equitable choice," said Kenny. "We're feeling a little bit forgotten about."
Everyone in her class, said Kenny, is feeling "quite anxious".
"We are all in solidarity with MUNFA. We love our teachers, we love our school. We just really want to get back," she said.
It's a feeling that is shared by Emma Mercer and her 23 classmates.
"We're upset. We see our profs outside, freezing cold. We want them to get a fair deal. And we want to get back in the classroom so, so bad," said Mercer. "No, people aren't the happiest."
Just like Kenny, Mercer is set to graduate this spring. Being in her last semester of the Earth sciences program, she has only one course and her honours thesis left to complete. Yet, she is worried that the strike will negatively impact her.
"That might push the presentation date of my thesis, which would have to push the graduation date, as well," said Mercer, who has a job in mineral exploration lined up following her convocation.
While her job isn't in health care, Mercer still thinks it is important for her and others in her class to graduate on time.
"There's a lot of mineral development in central Newfoundland right now," said Mercer.
"I'll be a part of that and part of opening a mine, which would help the economy for the island. And I think that's really, really important."
Mercer said she is also upset about the lack of communication from the university, especially President Vianne Timmons.
"The president has been very quiet. She hasn't said anything since [Jan. 30] and that is extremely unfair," said Mercer, adding that she wants Timmons to speak up and return to the bargaining table.
Kenny agrees.
"We feel like we're in a bit of a situation where our education is definitely being compromised because there's no coherency or consistency from administration or the school," she said.
"We also feel a little bit like our education is on the line and in the hands of other people."
Both Mercer and Kenny want to see a fair deal soon, so that professors can return to work and students can continue their studies.
"We would love the school, the admin and MUNFA to come to an equitable deal that is good for everyone, so that we can continue with our education," said Kenny.
"More than anything, we want to get back to school and get back to doing what we love."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?