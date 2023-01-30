'We're upset': MUN students worry about affect of faculty strike on graduation

Members of the Memorial University Faculty Association began picketing on Jan. 30. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

While clinical placements for nursing students at Memorial University resumed today amid ongoing strike action, two students from other faculties are worried about their upcoming graduations.

Rachel Kenny studies social work and Indigenous studies at the university's St. John's campus, and is set to graduate as a registered social worker this spring.

First though, Kenny and her classmates need to complete one last work placement of 350 hours — something that has been disrupted by the strike.

"It's really sad. I've been having a really wonderful placement," said Kenny, who had begun a practicum with non-profit organization First Light in St. John's.

"I've been learning so much and I woke up every day excited to go to work, which was the best feeling."

Many university classes and work placements are on hold after negotiations between the university's faculty association and the university leadership reached an impasse, and members of the association went on strike on Jan. 30.

A total of 75 students in Kenny's graduating class are affected, which she said is problematic on a larger scale.

"There's a serious lack of social workers within our province.... And the longer that we are not in the workforce and we are in school and we're being held up, the longer that there continue to be gaps," said Kenny.

"Just like nurses, social workers are very essential and this strike is really impacting not only us, but also our community and our province as a whole."

Despite being happy for nursing students, Kenny said when she and her classmates heard the news that only clinical placements would resume on Feb. 6, they initially felt "a little upset".

"From administration, it felt almost like they were putting faculties against faculties by doing that. It's not really an equitable choice," said Kenny. "We're feeling a little bit forgotten about."

Rachel Kenny is in her last semester of social work and Indigenous studies at Memorial University in St. John's. Kenny says the ongoing strike at the university has disrupted her work placement, which she needs to complete before she can graduate. (Submitted by Rachel Kenny)

Everyone in her class, said Kenny, is feeling "quite anxious".

"We are all in solidarity with MUNFA. We love our teachers, we love our school. We just really want to get back," she said.

It's a feeling that is shared by Emma Mercer and her 23 classmates.

"We're upset. We see our profs outside, freezing cold. We want them to get a fair deal. And we want to get back in the classroom so, so bad," said Mercer. "No, people aren't the happiest."

Just like Kenny, Mercer is set to graduate this spring. Being in her last semester of the Earth sciences program, she has only one course and her honours thesis left to complete. Yet, she is worried that the strike will negatively impact her.

"That might push the presentation date of my thesis, which would have to push the graduation date, as well," said Mercer, who has a job in mineral exploration lined up following her convocation.

Emma Mercer is completing her Earth Sciences degree at Memorial University in St. John's. While she is set to graduate this spring, Mercer fears the university strike might push back her thesis presentation, and therefore her graduation date. (Submitted by Emma Mercer)

While her job isn't in health care, Mercer still thinks it is important for her and others in her class to graduate on time.

"There's a lot of mineral development in central Newfoundland right now," said Mercer.

"I'll be a part of that and part of opening a mine, which would help the economy for the island. And I think that's really, really important."

Mercer said she is also upset about the lack of communication from the university, especially President Vianne Timmons.

"The president has been very quiet. She hasn't said anything since [Jan. 30] and that is extremely unfair," said Mercer, adding that she wants Timmons to speak up and return to the bargaining table.

Kenny agrees.

"We feel like we're in a bit of a situation where our education is definitely being compromised because there's no coherency or consistency from administration or the school," she said.

"We also feel a little bit like our education is on the line and in the hands of other people."

Emma Mercer, pictured here with her field school class in 2021, says a total of 24 students are supposed to graduate this spring. Mercer said all of them feel anxious given the uncertainty of whether or not they will be able to start their careers this spring. (Submitted by Emma Mercer)

Both Mercer and Kenny want to see a fair deal soon, so that professors can return to work and students can continue their studies.

"We would love the school, the admin and MUNFA to come to an equitable deal that is good for everyone, so that we can continue with our education," said Kenny.

"More than anything, we want to get back to school and get back to doing what we love."

