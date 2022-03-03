Skip to Main Content
Sizzling sourdough: A MUN engineering student is behind the latest food trend in St. John's

John Pike · CBC News ·

Sourdough sellout in St. John's

1 day ago
Duration 2:50
Albin Jose Toms is cooking up the latest food trend in St. John's.

Black Cat Pizzeria is selling out its sourdough pizzas within minutes of them being posted on social media.

The Memorial University engineering student started making the sourdough from scratch, but needed a place to sell them, so a local restaurant gave him the space to start a pop-up.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

John Pike

John Pike is a video producer with CBC Newfoundland and Labrador.

