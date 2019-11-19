Fire leaves MUN student with 2nd-degree burns — and nothing else

Before collapsing on his driveway, Abhirup Dasgupta remembers his bed on fire, burns on his hands and rushing his roommates out of the house.

Two days later, the international student at Memorial University woke up in intensive care.

While battling excruciating pain, he was told his home was no longer inhabitable and every single possession he owned was destroyed.

"It's traumatizing," said Dasgupta, who moved to St. John's from northern India to pursue a master's degree in environmental science.

"My body is the only thing left outside the fire, and I am lucky for that," he said.

As an international student, not everything is so easy over here. - Abhirup Dasgupta

On the morning of Nov. 2, after Dasgupta woke up to use the washroom, he smelled smoke. When he went back to his room, his bed was completely engulfed in flames.

He said he scrambled to alert his five roommates and get them out of the house. At the last moment he went back into his room to get his passport and student visas, paperwork he was told to never be without.

"It's like a lifeline," he said, referring to the documents. "[But] as soon as I opened the door a flash fire went on my face, on my hands.… That's the point I realized nothing can be done."

This is all that is left of Abhirup Dasgupta's room. He says he lost everything in the house fire. (Submitted by Abhirup Dasgupta)

Dasgupta suffered smoke inhalation and second-hand burns on his face, hands and back that need continual re-dressing. He said he's not sure how the fire started but thinks the cause is electrical.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said the cause is undetermined but the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

On top of the physical trauma he experienced, Dasgupta said the tragic event has been hard to cope with mentally. He said he didn't sleep for six days following the fire.

"Whenever I closed my eyes I could see doctors all around.… I could see the fire flashes all over, I could see the fire glowing. It's hard on you."

Support needed

Dasgupta, who didn't have tenant insurance, has since started a fundraiser on Facebook after he learned all of his belongings were destroyed.

He said the paperwork he lost was the most valuable because of the time and money required to get it all back.

The fire happened at a home on Byron Street. Six people were in the home at the time. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Dasgupta said he didn't want to ask for help on social media but was unaware of any other organizations that would be able to help him out.

He said not being able to navigate the system is another challenge he faces as an international student, especially when devastating events happen. That said, he thanked his friends and family for the support he has received from them.

"People have been so good to me. It's brought me to tears."

Parents panicked after no word from son

Along with his clothes, furniture and paperwork, all of his electronics were also destroyed, which caused his parents to panic; after they didn't hear from him for a couple of days

Dasgupta said after they didn't hear from him for a couple days and tracked him down to the hospital, which told them he was in critical condition, a revelation he described as "heart-breaking" for them.

Dasgupta has not seen his family in three years, which he said has taken its toll on all of them. He hopes to make it home at the end of the year for some much-needed time with his loved ones.

"It's a bit tough to see the positive side of things.… As an international student, not everything is so easy over here."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador