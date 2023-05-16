MUN student relieved to learn family in Bangladesh are safe after Cyclone Mocha

Ishmum Bin Noor Shaad, a first year MUN student, said the days leading up to Cyclone Mocha were full of worry for his family back home. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

After a Category 5 cyclone slammed into his home country of Bangladesh, a Memorial University science student is relieved to hear his family weathered the storm safely.

Ishmum Bin Noor Shaad, in his first year at MUN, told CBC News he was concerned for his family's safety in the days leading up to Tropical Cyclone Mocha.

"I was so tensed about them. I am the only boy in my family, and I have two sisters, so I was so worried about them," he said. "When they told me that they are OK, now, all is right. I was so happy."

Bangladesh wasn't directly hit by the cyclone but the country is reporting several injuries after the storm swept through the region Sunday. Authorities had evacuated 1.27 million people before the storm veered east.

Shaad said his family is safe among the evacuees.

"The situation is good right now," he said. "We are so lucky that it didn't go very bad."

More than 2,000 homes have been destroyed and 10,000 have been damaged, according to a government official.

Shaad said his family's home is still standing.

"Some people's houses are gone and some people are homeless right now," he said.

A man fixes his roof, which was destroyed by Mocha, in Shahpori Island on the outskirts of Teknaf, Bangladesh. (Munir Uz Zaman/AFP/Getty Images)

He pointed to Saint Martin's Island, which sustained some of the worst damage.

"I'm so sorry about them," he said.

As of Monday evening, neighbouring Myanmar had reported six deaths and at least 700 injuries — though the true toll of the storm hasn't yet been determined.

Shaad noted that cyclones aren't uncommon in Bangladesh, but said the strength of Mocha made the storm more frightening.

"It was so dangerous, we were so worried about it," he said.

