MUN administration, union talking again as faculty strike enters 2nd week

Carolyn Walsh, a psychology professor and Memorial University of Newfoundland Faculty Association strike captain, says members are pleased with the support they've received from students and the community. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

Memorial University and the faculty union will return to the bargaining table Tuesday.

In a statement posted on both the Memorial University of Newfoundland Faculty Association's website and Twitter account, the union said it contacted the bargaining team and both parties will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The move comes as the Memorial University faculty strike entered its second week, with picketers expressing concern over what they said was continued silence from administration.

Carolyn Walsh, a psychology professor and strike captain, said members faculty association haven't heard much from university administration since the strike began.

"They seem to be totally unwilling to come out of hiding, essentially, and speak," she said. "We really would like to see something move on that front," she said.

Negotiations between the university and the association, which represents about 850 faculty, librarians and others, reached an impasse on Jan. 29, and members began picketing on Jan. 30.

University administration has refused interview requests since the first day of the strike. In response to an interview request, a spokesperson sent an emailed statement Monday morning.

"MUNFA's withdrawal of labour is extremely serious and has implications for the entire Memorial community. Our focus right now is managing these impacts," said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said university administration will be releasing statements this week, starting Monday, regarding its bargaining positions.

The university also condemned the vandalization of campus property in St. John's.

According to the spokesperson, spray paint was found on signs outside the Arts and Administration building, on a loading bay door and on the brick of the building itself. The university has filed a report with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and the investigation is ongoing, said the spokesperson.

A faculty association spokesperson said it's unclear who the culprit is.

"MUNFA does not condone vandalism of university property," said the spokesperson.

Associate dean, 2 department heads resign

Walsh said one of the major sticking points for the association is the university's treatment of temporary professors.

"They are people who are on contract, they don't have job security, they don't know what's happening sometimes from year to year," she said. "We want to see that improved."

Another major issue is collegial governance — faculty want space on the board of regents and more say in university decisions.

Walsh said members have received some support from junior administration. An associate dean of education and at least two department heads in the humanities and social sciences faculty have resigned in solidarity with the faculty association.

"They know the conditions that we are all facing because they're on the front lines — they have to manage those conditions," she said.

Walsh said members are also pleased to see the support from students.

"They're coming with cookies, they're coming with signs, their noise instruments to help us on the picket line," she said. "They really understand the issues."

Impact on students

Courses and labs taught by non-MUNFA members are going ahead, and the university has not said if it will grant academic amnesty to students who refuse to cross a picket line. For some courses taught by MUNFA members, labs are going ahead, instead taught by teaching assistants.

Jessica Martin, a third-year science student, said she's already dropped one course and is not planning to go to a lab later this week for another course.

"I'm going to not go and just hope that we're getting academic amnesty and we won't be penalized academically for not attending the lab, but that is a possibility," she said.

Martin said there's a financial impact, too.

"If the semester goes longer than planned, I'm not exactly sure how I'm gonna cover rent."

Communications studies student Jenna Reid is editor-in-chief of The Muse, the university's student news website.

"This is the busiest we've ever been," she said.

Jenna Reid, a communication studies student and editor-in-chief of The Muse, says the student news website is the busiest it's ever been. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

She said the website usually publishes three to five stories a week but has increased that output to around 10 stories a week.

Reid said all of her courses are on hold indefinitely, and she doesn't know if she can expect a refund.

"It's not fair to be out of school, paying for classes you're not even attending."

