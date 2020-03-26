Stop-work order lifted at MUN's new science building

A stop-work order at a massive new science complex at Memorial University has been lifted as of Thursday.

Service NL confirmed the ban is no longer in place at the site of the new Core Science Facility, at the corner of Prince Philip Drive and Clinch Crescent.

The Marco Services worksite was ordered to shut down Monday after an inspection by occupational health and safety officers with the Newfoundland and Labrador government.

Officers were looking to see if there was compliance with social distancing — a two-arms'-length distance — and limiting physical contact with people.

As a result of that evaluation, a stop-work order was issued until the employer provided a site response plan.

In an email to CBC Wednesday, Marco CEO Christopher Hickman said he expected the order to be lifted as soon as the company was working to adhere to whatever guidelines were set out by Service NL.

"We take the safety of our workers and community very seriously and are following the mandated provisions of the government-issued guidelines regarding public gatherings and social distancing," Hickman wrote.

"We have also introduced stringent cleaning and safety measures to all of our sites across the country."

Construction is considered an essential service in Newfoundland and Labrador during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador